KKK11: Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill & Sana Makbul rate the beach bod of Varun Sood; Divyanka Tripathi REACTS

Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli & Sana Makbul are swooned by the hot bod of Varun Sood, but actress Divyanka Tripathi has a reply for them.

The new promo of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been released and it had made the audience very excited. The promo displays female contestants of the show Aastha Gill, Mahek Chahal, and Sana Makbul lying on the beach in swimwear. The actresses were having fun on the beach as they are seen rating the boys on the beach. They are stunned to see the actor Varun Sood coming out of the water.

The actresses are amazed to see the toned beach body of Varun Sood as they all rate him 10 on 10. They are taken aback by his chiseled abs and rock-solid body. But has a different say for their rating, as says that all of their combined rating for him are less than the ratings she can get in her show for one day. This makes all the other girls fume with anger. The caption read, “Ek taraf @varunsood12 par sab hain fidaa, toh dusri taraf @divyankatripathidahiya ki alag hai adaa. Kya aap sehmat hain"

In the earlier promos of the show, the contestants are shown doing the tasks and facing their fears. The show is hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty and it is slated to be released soon.

Varun Sood had suffered an injury while performing a task on the stunt show. He had injured his wrist and was taken to the hospital. Very soon, he healed and got back on the show. The actor has now returned to India and was welcomed by his girlfriend Divya Agarwal, whom he has been dating for more than two years.

