KKK11: Nikki Tamboli REACTS to her elimination from Rohit Shetty’s show: Losing or winning is part of life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, witnessed a double twist this weekend as two contestants were eliminated from the show. We are talking about Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh who were recently evicted from the stunt based reality show. And while the nation is brimming about this double elimination on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Nikki took her Instagram story to react to the same and stated that winning and losing is just a part of life.

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of herself from the show. In the caption, Nikki mentioned about how an end marks the beginning of a new journey. She wrote, “Losing or winning is a part of life. At the end of the day, it’s a game and it doesn’t make you any better or worse than anybody else. Every end is a new beginning. #KKK11 The journey was short”. In another post, she also shared a picture of herself with Vishal as he had hugged her after she broke down during the task. She wrote, “@vishalsingh713 thank you for that hug was much needed at that moment”.

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 elimination:

To note, this was the second time Nikki Tamboli was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Earlier, the actress became the first contestant to be evicted from the show and was evicted in the first week itself. However, she had made a comeback later on the show.

