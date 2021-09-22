KKK11 Poll Results: Fans declare Divyanka Tripathi as the winner of the show; Gets more than 50 percent votes

As the finale of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 comes closer, the excitement among the fans of the show is also growing. There are speculations being made about the contestant who will be lifting the KKK11 winner trophy. The finalists of the show are , Shweta Tiwari, , Vishal Singh, Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. We had conducted a poll to know whom the audience wants to see as the winner of the show. As per the results, the audience has stated its clear choice of seeing Divyanka as the winner.

The poll results have been quite surprising as more than 50 percent of the people have chosen Divyanka Tripathi as the winner of the season 11 of the show. Divyanka has been playing superbly in the show and had been performing daring stunts without fear. She is a strong player, due to which she has been getting a lot of appreciation from her fans as well as co-contestants. In the poll, she received 55% votes from the audience. Following her with a major difference is Rahul Vaidya, who received 15 percent votes.