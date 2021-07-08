KKK11 Press Meet: Rohit Shetty calls this season most challenging; Says ‘We wanted to take it to next level’

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is expected to go on air soon, Rohit Shetty opened up on the adventure based reality show.

After the stupendous success of the ten seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the makers have come up with the eleventh season of this adventure based reality show. Interestingly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been making the headlines ever since the show has been announced and is being hosted by Rohit Shetty once again. The new season has been grabbing attention for its great ensemble of cast and is expected to come up with some intriguing surprises for the audience. Recently, during a press meet, KKK11 host Rohit Shetty got candid about the show.

He said that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been one of the most challenging seasons of the adventure based reality show. Rohit emphasised that the makers have tried to take the show to the next level this season. He said, “The most challenging was this season because we wanted to take the show to next level. Everyone has worked hard, the contestants had an off on day one but then 45 days we were all in rooms and location. We were tested daily. We wanted to bring this season in a way that we have not done better. The stunts you see, the animal we used. This was not the most difficult show but the best one.”

For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been shot in South Africa’s Cape Town. Talking about the contestants of the show, it will have names like Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Dahiya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Gill and .

