KKK11: Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari have an important message for pregnant ladies and kids; Read HERE

Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari talk about the harmful effect of scanner rays on unborn babies and small kids.

The gorgeous actress Shweta Tiwari and singer Rahul Vaidya are presently in Cape Town as they are the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The fabulous singer Rahul Vaidya is a popular face on TV after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The singer was immensely appreciated for his game plan, excellent task performance, and entertainment factor. Now he is contesting in the 11th season of KKK, which is being hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. The singer has formed a good friendship with the Begusarai fame actress Shweta Tiwari.

The duo recently shared an important message for the health of pregnant women and toddlers. Rahul Vaidya shared on his social media as he urged Shweta Tiwari to tell the same to her fans. Shweta Tiwari shared that women who are pregnant and kids under the age of 5 should not be scanned in the malls or airports. She said that the infra rays are very harmful to the baby in the womb and it may also hinder the mental strength development of small children.

She added that pregnant ladies can tell the security person to instead check them with hands. Rahul Vaidya thanked her for sharing it with the women who are pregnant and were unaware of this information.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari is a mother of two children and at present, she is a contestant in the stunt reality show. Her kids are in Mumbai and she is in constant connection with them through video calls.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

