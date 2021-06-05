KKK11: Rohit Shetty recalls his 7 years journey on show; Says ‘World has changed but not spirit of the show’

Rohit Shetty recently shared a video of himself, sitting on a plane & teased fans saying Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will show stunts never seen before action.

Speak of the most loved shows on Indian Television and the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi surely tops the list. The popular reality show is loved by the masses, owing to its different and adventurous plot. Also, ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has been hosting the show for the past 7 years, is one of the main highlights of the reality show. The filmmaker is back with season 11 and is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the same. The Simmba director recently took a trip down memory lane & recalled the time when he had started his journey on KKK in Cape Town.

Rohit also mentioned that the world has changed a lot in these seven years but what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show. He also teased fans by saying that the new season will show the stunts never seen before action on the Television. Taking to his Instagram handle, the popular director shared a clip wherein he can be seen sitting on a plane in his trademark style. Rohit looked dashing in the video. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot…But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television. Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11.”

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see , , Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.

Credits :Rohit Shetty Instagram

