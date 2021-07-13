KKK11’s Anushka Sen on being the youngest contestant on Rohit Shetty’s show: I was both nervous and excited

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is set to go on air this weekend, Anushka Sen opens up on her experience of being a part of the adventure based reality show.

After winning hearts with the ten seasons, the makers are all set to return with the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. Interestingly, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is coming up with an interesting ensemble of contestants. Amid this is Anushka Sen who happens to be the youngest contestant on the adventure based reality show. Recently, the actress had opened up on being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and what made her give a nod for the show.

During her recent interactions with India Forums, Anushka stated, “I was very nervous, but I was also very excited because it is such a big show and also my favourite shows. You know you always imagine doing a show when you see it and I genuinely did not know I will get this offer so soon and I will do it. I had to convince myself a lot because I was wondering if or not I'll be able to do it, also because other people are physically fitter than me, they are older than me, but I wanted to experience this and see how would it be to go to a show at 18. In the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am the youngest girl to do the show. I will always remember all the memories.”

Meanwhile, Anushka has managed to have a great bond with Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The young starlet stated that they have been a brotherly figure to her. While Varun supports her in whatever she does, Vishal is more protective of her.

Credits :India Forums

