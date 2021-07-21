KKK11’s Anushka Sen talks about her experience on the show: This show will help me to be mentally strong

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Anushka Sen is the youngest contestant of the stunt-based show. She is 18 years old and has recently shared her experience of being on the reality show with Etimes TV. The actress talked about the value of the show in her life and its significant impact on her future decisions. She also talked about self-discovery in the show.

Sharing her experience on the reality show, she said, “I have had an amazing experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and many of my friends who have done this show earlier, they all told me that winning and losing is secondary, the experience on the show matters the most. It is a life changing experience. I had always heard this and when I actually experienced it, I could relate to them. I have made so many memories. Be it making new friends, or the stunts I have performed on the show, all the memories are beautiful. The stunts make you realise how strong mentally and physically you are and you start rediscovering yourself. It is a once in a lifetime experience.”

The young contestant could not believe when she was offered the show as it was one of her dream shows. She shared, “There were two thoughts going on in my mind at the time when I was offered the show. First, wow I am offered a show which is my favourite, I’ve always said this in my previous interviews that Bigg Boss and KKK are the two shows which I want to do in my career, but I didn’t know when I would do them. The show just happened to me. I remember discussing with my parents that everyone is so senior and experienced and I am just 18 and what if it turns out to be a disadvantage for me? I kept thinking about it and also I didn’t want to disappoint myself. There are a lot of expectations from me. At the end I just thought that if I do the show at this age at 18, it will become more special for me. I feel I made the right decision."

Talking about the impact of the show on her physically and mentally, she shared, “Whatever I have done on the show, I literally never thought I could ever do. On the first day itself, I told everyone that I am not competing with you guys and my competition is with myself. The show teaches a lot about yourself like mentally how strong you are. Now that I am growing up, I will come across many good and bad times, so this show will help me to be mentally strong. Now because of KKK11, I will be able to deal with some of the toughest situations in life in a better way."

