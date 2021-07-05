KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi got special treatment from Vivek after taking COVID 19 vaccine shot; Here's proof

Divyanka Tripathi, who will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently got herself vaccinated against COVID 19.

Dahiya has been making the headlines ever since she has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has been one of the contestants of Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show and she has been quite excited to be a part of KKK11. Interesting, the team had recently wrapped the shooting of the show in Cape Town and had return to India. Post her return, Divyanka had made sure to get herself vaccinated against COVID 19.

But now, the actress is facing the after effects of the COVID 19 vaccine. Sharing a video about it, Divyanka revealed that while she was all set to enjoy a day out in the city with husband Vivek Dahiya, she has been hit by fever again. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had revealed that she had recovered the fever post vaccine but is feeling sick again as she held her husband Vivek. On the other hand, Qayamat Ki Raat actor was seen making goofy faces in the video as he was pulling Divyanka’s leg and keep her entertained. However, he made sure to be by her side at this time.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s adorable video here:

Meanwhile, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her experience of shooting for KKK11 and called it a learning experience. “There was definitely an increment in self worth as well. I would say this was the most unforgettable experience ever. Thankfully this show is such, where more than the competition you know the kind of adversities we all go through, so all of us want the other contestants to perform well. We don’t want any of us to quit, and that's what was happening during our season. I have seen many other reality shows where one always wants to win, and doesn’t want the other person to perform well. However, here we were all motivating each other, and these tiny victories over one’s phobias and fears, they were beautiful. Yes I have made many friends in the show, and I think these relationships are to stay forever.”

This isn’t all. Divyanka was all praises for host Rohit Shetty and called him the motivation factor while doing the breathtaking stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. “I think Rohit Shetty Sir, he is the soul of Fear Factor. The way he motivates you, gives you small tricks and tips to perform the stunts that makes a whole lot of difference. You know his sheer presence gives you a lot of faith in yourself as well. Thankfully, he is such a nice, balanced person, he knows the craft so well. So having him around was a blessing, and I am really glad that I got to know him through the show,” she added.

