KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi shows the crocodile claw mark on her skin that she got from a stunt; See PIC
Divyanka Tripathi has been winning hearts after Rohit Shetty complimented her for being fearless in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Divyanka on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a picture where she had a crocodile claw and tooth marks on her skin that she received while performing a stunt. Sharing the selfie, Divyanka wrote in the caption, “I love nature too much to carry Croc leather. I rather wear Croc tooth mark on my chin and Croc claw mark on my wrist! (View image 2 to know what I'm talking about!) #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #FearFactor #FirstStunt #MedalOfTheDay #CrocodileMarks."
Divyanka Tripathi recently spoke about her injuries to ETimes and said, “I call my injuries and bruises a medal. During one of the stunts, a crocodile had bitten me on my wrist and near the jaw. There was a big injury in my hand. So, I have had many injuries and now I am flaunting them like medals." Further in the conversation, she spoke about exploring new things and doing more adventure sports. She said, “I have made up my mind now that I won’t stop for anything. I won’t stop myself from doing a project just because I’ve an injury, I will figure out a way to do it.”
Take a look at the post:
“I know I will face challenges but I will come up with a plan to cross that hurdle. I want to learn new things. Now, I have started looking at fitness with a different mindset. I know that fitness is not only about having big muscles, abs, or hitting the gym daily. I know I don’t have abs and I am happy I don’t because now I am going to work on fitness, on my core, strength. I will start doing things I enjoy the most, that is doing adventure activities again,” said Divyanka.
Also Read| KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi urges fans to ‘GET EVOLVED with experiences’ as she aces countryside look