KKK11’s Divyanka Tripathi urges fans to ‘GET EVOLVED with experiences’ as she aces countryside look

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi looks cool in a floral top and denim as she pens a motivational note.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has a huge fan following on social media for due to her acting prowess and fashionable looks. The actress is loved by fans for her motivational and positivity-related posts on the internet. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She had got clicked numerous pictures on her trip to Cape Town, South Africa, during the shooting for the stunt-based reality show. Divyanka has recently shared a picture from her trip.

The actress has aced the western look as she has worn a gorgeous floral top along with dark blue fitted and ripped denim. She has paired the outfit with navy blue boots. Her makeup is flawless with a lovely shade of lipstick. She kept her hair open while walking past a wooden bridge. Divyanka wrote in the caption, “You can't be perfect! Just... DON'T GET DISSOLVED in taboos in your head, don't succumb to unexpected. GET EVOLVED with your experiences. That's all you can have control over in your life.”

See the post here:

Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and has been enjoying marital bliss for five years. The actress is now on a romantic getaway with Vivek to Rajasthan. She has been sharing beautiful pictures with hubby on her social media handle.

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

