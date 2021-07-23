KKK11’s Mahekk Chahal opens up on acting platforms: 'Every actor is greedy in life & wants to do good roles'

Mahekk Chahal is presently one of the contestants on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She made her acting debut with the movie Nayee Padosan and shot to fame. She is also widely popular for her catchy dance songs including Sajna Ve and Le lele Mazaa Le. She recently talked about her changing prospects for taking up roles with ETimes TV. She shared earlier she did not want to do saas-bahu shows, but now she has matured and would like to do various roles.

Mahekk said, “When I entered the industry only saas-bahu shows were made, now we are very lucky that with OTT coming in we are experimenting with a lot of subjects. I felt that I would not fit into that kind of fiction show. I was looking for more realistic projects, something which we see on the web. By saying this I am not putting down any TV show which is successful. In fact, if I get offered these shows now, I would take it up because now I have become mature.”

She further revealed that when she entered the industry and was new, she felt that she should do only glamorous roles, item songs, or films, but with time things have changed. Also, as an actor, unless you don't connect to a role, you won't be able to do 100 percent justice. Mahekk said that maybe today as she am more experienced in the industry, she would take up a project on TV or on OTT.

The actress also shared that now there are numerous mediums for acting. Hence, there are more work opportunities for the actors. She said, “I feel we are very lucky because this is a great time to be an actor. There are so many platforms you have to showcase your talent. A lot of actors' who are great artists have got work because of the OTT coming in. There are many actors who were great but didn't know them, and have suddenly become so popular. If you have the internet, you can watch any content sitting at your home in any part of the world. Obviously, the reach is much more and I feel lucky to be in this time.”

Mahekk added that she is not saying it is bad to play supporting roles, but every actor is greedy in life and they want to do good roles which are meaty. It doesn't matter if you have just 4 or 5 scenes, but it has to be strong and powerful. She signed off by saying that opportunity has opened up a lot for actors in today's time.

