KKK11’s Nikki Tamboli remembers her later brother on Brothers Day: You have no idea how much I miss you

Nikki Tamboli, who is shooting for KKK11, got emotional as she penned a heartfelt note for her brother on Brother’s Day.

It hasn’t been long when Nikki Tamboli, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, had made the headlines after she had lost her brother. The actress’ brother was said to be diagnosed with COVID 19 and other issues and had breathed his last early this month. Ever since then, Nikki had poured her heart time and again about how much she misses her brother’s presence in her life and that her life will never be the same after his brother’s demise.

And on the occasion of Brothers Day, as everyone was busy penning heartfelt notes for their brothers, Nikki got emotional and remembered her late brother. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful picture of herself with her late brother and in the caption, she mentioned about how she feels him around her all the time. Nikki wrote, “#happybrothersday you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time. I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you.”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post for her late brother:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikki will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is being accompanied by Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Dahiya, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh etc. The show is being shot in Cape Town and the contestants are seen sharing beautiful pictures from the location and have managed to keep the fans intrigued.

Also Read: BB14’s Nikki Tamboli pens an emotional note as she bids adieu to her brother: We will meet again someday

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×