KKK11’s Rahul Vaidya set to marry Disha Parmar: Divyanka Tripathi, Arshi Khan & others can’t keep calm

As Rahul Vaidya is all set to marry his ladylove Disha Parmar, several celebs took to social media to send wishes for the soon to wed couple.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been among the most talked about couples in the telly world. The couple had confessed their love for each other on national television during Rahul’s stint on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then, there have been speculations about their wedding. And the wait is finally over. Rahul and Disha have finally confirmed that they will be tying the knot on July 16. In fact, the soon to wed couple had even shared their wedding card on social media and it has taken the internet by a storm.

Interestingly, several celebs have taken to the comment section of Rahul’s post to share their excitement about this much awaited wedding. Amid this was his KKK11 co-contestants Dahiya, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, , Sana Makbul, etc. Aastha wrote, “Congratulations Rauuuuuulllll So happy for you”. On the other hand, Rahul’s BB14 co-contestant Arshi Khan also sent her best wishes to the couple and commented, “Congratulation meri taraf se aur sheru ki taraf se dher saari mubarakbaad sheru bhi sherwani pehnega” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul, the renowned singer had made the headlines after he had participated Bigg Boss 14. After becoming the first runner up of the show, he will be seen in the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show has been shot in South Africa’s Cape Town and will be going on air soon.

