KKK11’s Shweta Tiwari is a perfect workout partner for daughter Palak as they dish out major fitness goals

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is one of the coolest moms in the telly world and she has proved it time and again. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress happens to be the mother of a 20 year old daughter Palak and the two share a great equation together. In fact, Shweta and Palak have been each other’s biggest support system and often dish out major mother daughter relationship goals. Interestingly, Shweta and Palak recently made the headlines after the mother-daughter duo’s workout video surface on social media.

In the video, Shweta and Palak were seen sweating out in the gym. While the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant was seen wearing a black coloured t-shirt with grey coloured leggings with a pair of white coloured sneakers, her daughter wore a white t-shirt with grey leggings. The duo was seen doing a rigorous workout together and was undoubtedly challenging and motivating each other and their video will take away your midnight blues. Clearly, Palak is following her mommy’s footsteps to become the next fitness icon.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s workout video here:

Earlier, Palak had also penned an appreciation post for Shweta and called her the best parent in the world. She wrote, “Thank you for raising us correctly and teaching us not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you. You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you. @shwera.tiwari”.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari stuns fans as she flaunts her toned abs in mirror selfie; Says ‘1 pound at a time’