KKK11’s Sourabh Raaj Jain gets his first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges fans to get jabbed soon

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared a pic of himself getting his first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continued to affect millions of lives, the vaccine against the deadly virus has been one of our biggest weapons to beat the virus. Amid this, as several celebs continue to get jabbed, they have also been encouraging the fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Joining them is Sourabh Raaj Jain who has recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The Patiala Babes actor has finally got his first dose against COVID 19.

He took to social media and shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated against the deadly virus. In the caption, Sourabh stated that while he has done his duty by getting vaccinated, he had encouraged his fans to take the COVID 19 vaccine at the earliest. He wrote, “Finally got jabbed!! The process went just so smooth.. I did my bit, 1st dose. Hope all of you who are eligible and still pending…get it done soon. P.S. Mask was taken off just to click the picture!”

Take a look at Sourabh Raaj Jain’s post:

Meanwhile, Sourabh, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, got candid about his experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said, “All the contestants bonded well with each other, and there was this beautiful support for one another while doing the stunts. In terms of competition, I consider myself to be the toughest for myself. I have always been an admirer of Rohit sir for the movies that he has made, but after knowing him a little more due to Fear Factor, my respect for him has gone much higher”.

