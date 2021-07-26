KKK11’s Varun Sood on Rohit Shetty & marriage with Divya Agarwal: We don’t want to get married right now

Varun Sood has emerged to be one of the strongest contestants on the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is known to be participating in various reality shows and was appointed as a gang leader in Roadies last season. In his latest chat with ETimes, Varun candidly spoke about working with Rohit Shetty in the show and seeking his audience. He mentioned that despite being in the top position, Rohit is a very humble person. He also spoke about his marriage with girlfriend Divya Agarwal and said that both of them are too young for it and would like to excel in their careers first.

Varun Sood on working with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said, “Rohit sir is a person who started his career as a stuntman. He has worked hard to make a place for himself in the industry. He is so successful and on top level, yet he’s so humble and down to earth. He helps all of us and shares his experiences but while performing stunts he knows very well what should be said to which contestant so that he/she performs stunts well. Whenever I would see a stunt and look at him, he would say don’t worry you will do it.”

Varun further spoke about his marriage with Divya and said, “Divya and I are very young, marriage is something which will be eventually on the cards in the future. I don’t like the fact that some people keep asking me why are you not getting married. We don’t want to get married right now. We have a lot to do in life. Right now, we both are taking care of our families and we want to excel in our careers. Eventually, whenever the marriage happens everyone will get to know. Right now, we are in a very good space, we are staying together working and having fun.”

