KKK11: Sana Makbul thanks fans for their love; Apologises to disappoint them post eviction

The much talked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is heading towards its grand finale and the adventure based reality show is getting more interesting by the day. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show had come with a great ensemble of contestants. And while the grand finale is just a couple of weeks away, the recent elimination has spiced up the game. This weekend Sana Makbul was evicted from the show and her elimination left her fans disappointed.

To note, Sana was among the strongest contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 who had won millions of hearts with her fearless attitude during the breathtaking stunts. And while her elimination came as a shock for everyone, the actress has apologised for disappointing her fans. While one of her fans expressed his disappointment with her elimination and stated that she deserved to be in the finale, Sana replied, “Thank you. Sorry to disappoint”. Meanwhile, Sana expressed her gratitude towards fans for their unconditional love and stated her decision to participate in KKK 11 was worth it. “My decision to do this show, was totally worth it, Thank you all for the hatred (if you have any against) The immense love you all have given me, your support means a lot. I accept I speak less. But my words is value more. Love you all,” Sana tweeted.

Take a look at Sana Makbul’s tweet:

Thank you , sorry to disappoint https://t.co/tgdI9pYp0y — Sana Makbul (@SANAKHAN_93) September 12, 2021

On the other hand, Sana’s elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, has intensified the game. Now, the show has Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, , Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari in the race. Who do you think will lift the winner’s trophy on KKK 11? Share your views in the comment section below.

