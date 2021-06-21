KKK11: Shweta Tiwari looks effortlessly flawless as she enjoys some me time by the window

The popular actress and Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari is enjoying some alone time in Cape Town.

The beautiful and highly talented actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The makers did the shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa. The actress has gone through a weight transformation a few months back, and now she looks an entirely new version of herself. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. For example, the actress has recently shared a photo of herself as she sits casually reading a book.

The actress has shared a picture in comfortable black co-ords. She has worn a crop top with printed loose bottoms. The actress is seen sitting by the window, and her skin is radiant and flawless. She is seen reading a book, which she has been reading after her shoots in Cape Town.

The actress Shweta Tiwari is famous for her notable role in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Begusarai, Parvarrish, and others. She has also been part of reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Nach Baliye 2, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. The actress was seen on the TV screens for the daily soap Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and presently she is one of the contestants of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The shooting of the show is completed, and the celebs will be back in India very soon. The show will be aired from July.

