KKK11: Sourabh Raaj Jain heaps praise for Abhinav Shukla’s skills with camera: Calls him blessing in disguise

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares a series of photos with Abhinav Shukla from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set and revealed that the latter is not only ‘fantastic’ in front of the camera but also behind it.

The handsome Sourabh Raaj Jain is currently in Cape Town shooting for adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Amid this, he also has been enjoying his workation to the fullest. The Mahabharat actor is bonding well with other contestants and has made some good friends. Amongst them, Abhinav Shukla is often seen spending time with Sourabh, proving that both the actors have become close pals in no time. In fact, in his latest Instagram post, Sourabh Raaj showered heaps of praises on the Bigg Boss 14 actor and revealed he is not only ‘fantastic’ in front of the camera but also behind it.

The Patiala Babes star shared a couple of happy pictures of them posing together alongside a sweet note. Sharing the photos, Sourabh wrote, “From being in front of the camera to behind, Abhinav is fantastic at the art form in both. While most of us know how to perform once the camera starts, behind and shooting someone aesthetically is not easy.”

He added, “But on Fear Factor this season we have a blessing in disguise as Abhinav clicks phenomenal pictures and has also been making fabulous videos of all of us and editing them in a jiffy (I'll share one with all of you very soon). From discussing technicalities of a stunt to being a full fun in a get together after a day full of stunts, @ashukla09 you have my respect bro. P.S. Mask was only taken off to click pictures!”

Both the actors looked dapper posing together for the camera.

Check out Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, besides them, , Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, , Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Mahekk Chahal have also participated in the popular reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi joins 'mastikhors' Sourabh Raaj Jain & Aastha Gill for perfect photos

Credits :Sourabh Raaj Jain Instagram

Share your comment ×