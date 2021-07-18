KKK11 Twitter Review: Netizens highly impressed with Divyanka Tripathi as the first episode goes on air

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went on air today, here’s how Twitterati reacted.

The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went on air today. It has been in the headlines ever since the makers announced the new season. The shooting of the show has been done in Cape Town and a lot of precautions were taken by the team owing to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the most awaited shows has hit the floors and fans surely can't keep calm. This year, the tagline of the adventure-based reality show reads as ‘Darr vs Dare’. Earlier the markers of the KKK11 have dropped short clips from the show increasing the excitement among people. The weekend show saw celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, , Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul as contestants.

The first episode of the stunt-based show started with an introduction of the contestants. Rohit also gave the participants a hint of the challenge they have signed up for, after which he introduced the first stunt of the fresh season. As soon as the first episode of season 11 of the popular stunt-based show went out, fans watched it in a go and took to Twitter to share their opinions.

For me the highlight of todays #KhatronKeKhiladi11 episode was #DivyankaTripathi Hats off to this strong woman! she was so fearless today she picked up that crocodile like its no big deal! Aastha was right “yeh bandi kise se nahi darti”@Divyanka_T #KKK11#Jasminians — Ethereal (@aadiya_1204) July 17, 2021

#KhatronKeKhiladi11 #kkk11 is not just a stunt based show, warna stunt man se hi show bhar dete.. it's also comprises of entertainment factor, and people losing one task shouldn't be judged#DivyankaTripathi clearly the show stealer today,followed by #AbhinavShukla #ArjunBijlani — (@Yazdan__) July 17, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi ne Tejasswi ki yaad dila diya, the way Teja used to nail all the stunts, Divi will also nail every stunt #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11 —(fangirl of SSR) (@SushisFan1) July 17, 2021

Just started watching #KKK11 @ashukla09 you are rocking

And those people who are laughing at your intelligence are the ones who never passed in there lifes. — Sonali Pandey (@Sonalipandey021) July 17, 2021

For the first time ever, I'm watching #KKK11 and that's only because of #AbhinavShukla

I'm rooting for him this season.The way he performed his first stunt and won it, it's amazing..keep smiling like this. You have a long way to go #AbhinavShuklainKKK11

DARR VS DARE FT ABHINAV — divya gaba (@divyagaba69) July 17, 2021

Just finished watching #kkk11 MaShaaAllah MaShaaAllah my girl @Divyanka_T U were mind blowing I'd khushi k aansu watching the admiration u got especially that finalist compliment from Rohit Sir after stunt, that was huge, u rocked, bas nazar utar lo millions r admiring u today — Chaaanni (@K4Div) July 17, 2021

Best thing about #KKK11 is the team love, everyone cheering everyone enjoying nobody cares about the results alll having fun — fiza ahmed (@fizaahmed2) July 17, 2021

To note, the first episode witnessed three tasks and each task was performed by three contestants respectively. To know more, watch the first episode. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

