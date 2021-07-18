  1. Home
KKK11 Twitter Review: Netizens highly impressed with Divyanka Tripathi as the first episode goes on air

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went on air today, here’s how Twitterati reacted.
15757 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tirpathi,Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 KKK11 Twitter Review: Netizens highly impressed with Divyanka Tripathi as the first episode goes on air (Pic Credits: Rohit Shetty Instagram)
The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went on air today. It has been in the headlines ever since the makers announced the new season. The shooting of the show has been done in Cape Town and a lot of precautions were taken by the team owing to the COVID-19 crisis. One of the most awaited shows has hit the floors and fans surely can't keep calm. This year, the tagline of the adventure-based reality show reads as ‘Darr vs Dare’. Earlier the markers of the KKK11 have dropped short clips from the show increasing the excitement among people. The weekend show saw celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul as contestants. 

The first episode of the stunt-based show started with an introduction of the contestants. Rohit also gave the participants a hint of the challenge they have signed up for, after which he introduced the first stunt of the fresh season. As soon as the first episode of season 11 of the popular stunt-based show went out, fans watched it in a go and took to Twitter to share their opinions. 

Let’s check it out. 

To note, the first episode witnessed three tasks and each task was performed by three contestants respectively. To know more, watch the first episode. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

