KKK11: Varun Sood and Vishal Singh have a new lifting regime involving Shweta Tiwari; SEE PHOTO

The contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are making the best of their time as they bond with one another. The latest season of the show is being hosted by the director Rohit Shetty in Cape Town, South Africa. The shooting for the show has already started and the celebs are not only enjoying doing the stunts but they also have a lot of fun apart from the show. Varun Sood, Vishal Singh and Shweta Tiwari posed for a picture.

In the latest picture shared by the actor Varun Sood, it is seen that he and Vishal Singh lifted actress Shweta Tiwari on their shoulder. Varun Sood has donned a white t-shirt and pink shorts, along with white-pink shoes. Vishal Singh has donned a green full sleeve t-shirt and shorts, with green shoes. Shweta Tiwari looks cute in her baby pink crop top and matching joggers. She has paired it with green shoes. Varun Sood has captioned the post with ‘#doyouevenlift’.

Varun Sood is one of the popular contestants of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shot to fame with the reality show MTV Roadies and he has been part of the other reality shows also including MTV Splitsvilla Season 9, Ace of Space, etc. He has also acted in popular shows including Troll Police, Campus Diaries. He had also bagged the lead role in the web series Ragini MMS Returns 2, under the ALTBalaji production.

