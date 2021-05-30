KKK11: What's fishing between Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya & Varun Sood in Cape Town? See PICS

Arjun Bijlani has shared fun pictures with Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. The trio is enjoying their time in Cape Town.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting is going on in Cape Town. The contestants are having super fun. They have been continuously sharing pictures, videos of their fun banter on social media. They are sharing glimpses of what the shooting is looking like and also what they are doing in their free time. , who has also taken part in the reality show, has shared another set of fun pictures with Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. Seeing their pictures, we do too wish to be there with the trio!

In the pictures, all three can be seen fishing. The backdrop is looking picturesque as they pose for the pictures. It seems as if they are having a lot of fun while fishing. Arjun captioned the picture as "What’s fishing ??? Any guesses ?? #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #masti #capetown @colorstv …” Varun Sood also took to the comment section and wrote, "Hahahahahh this day was too funny". Fans also reacted to the post and dropped comments saying ‘Rahul is looking damn good!’ Another fan wrote, ‘Finally a pic with rkv.’

Apart from them, Shweta Tiwari, , Sourabh Raaj, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, and Aastha Gill have also participated in the show.

Recently, the Naagin actor had shared fun pictures with Aastha Gill. Both posed funnily and he captioned it as 'This lady has a beautiful voice and an equally beautiful soul .. keep shining my girl. And there’s one thing il never forgive u for u know what !!..@aasthagill.'

On May 6, the team took off to South Africa to begin the shooting of the reality show.

