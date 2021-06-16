KKK11's Nikki Tamboli is ‘Levitating’ and calls it ‘Wednesday vibes’; SEE VIDEO

Nikki Tamboli has recently shared a video on social media as she grooves on the tunes of Dua Lipa's song ‘Levitating.’

One of the most popular contestants of the show Bigg Boss 14, has got her Wednesday vibes on as she posted a dance video of herself. The actress was very famous in the show for her innocence, her beauty, and her personality. The actress had started her career with South Indian movies and she was highly appreciated for her acting skills. She is presently one of the contestants of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is very active on social media and loves to shares pictures of herself.

The actress has recently shared a reel on her social media handle in which she is seen dancing to the popular song of Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’. She looks charming with her dazzling dance steps as she moves around in her room in the hotel. She has worn a lavender short dress and golden flats. She wrote in the caption, “Glitter in the sky Glitter in my eyes.”

The actress is presently in Cape Town, in South Africa, as she is one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has recently worked on the music video with the Punjabi singer Jazz Zaildar, and it is named “Kalla Reh Jayenga.” She often shares pictures and videos with other contestants, on social media. The show is being hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. Other contestants of the show are Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, , Sana Makbul, Anuskha Sen, and more.

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Instagram

