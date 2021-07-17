KKK11's Nikki Tamboli's take on relationship: 'I don’t think I can give someone else priority right now'

Nikki Tamboli shares details of her take on relationship and her focus on work as well as her parents.

Nikki Tamboli will be soon seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress came into the limelight with South Indian movies, but she became the audience's favourite with the show Bigg Boss 14. Nikki is reportedly single and she recently talked about her views on her relationship with ETimes TV. She also provides an overview of her present professional life.

Talking about her idea of a relationship, she said, “I am not up for casual dating or time pass relationships. I want to be in a committed relationship. But right now, I don’t have time. Right now, professionally I am doing good and it takes a lot of patience and energy to find a balance between personal and professional life, so I don’t want to focus on anything else. My parents are growing old and I have to look after them, they are my priority now. After my parents, work comes for me. I don’t think I can give someone else that priority right now.”

The actress did Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 right after she came out of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She is currently enjoying her work life and wants to focus on the work at hand. She also ensures that she gives a good amount of time to her parents.

She said, “I am right now in a relationship with my work. Touchwood things are very good professionally and I have projects lined-up one after the other. I plan my day in such a way that I get to spend time with my parents. I wake up early to be with them because I know after coming from the shoot or other work commitments, I can get tired and might sleep, so I make sure to get up early and spend time with them. I don’t have time to give it to someone else or ruin anyone’s life by getting into a relationship and then not giving time to that person.”

Also read- Do you know which city has Nikki Tamboli’s heart? Read inside

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×