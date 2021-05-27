  1. Home
KKK11's Rahul Vaidya reveals his new music video song ‘Aly’ is penned by Rakhi Sawant & BFF Aly Goni

Rahul Vaidya has shares the names of the lyricists of his upcoming music video which is very close to his heart.
The singer and performer Rahul Vaidya is all set for the release of his much-awaited music video named ‘Aly’. Rahul has shared that the song is very close to his heart as it is dedicated to the people who are close to him. He shared that the song is specially dedicated to his buddy Aly Goni. He got acquainted with the actor in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and then they became very good friends in the show. Rahul and Aly were each other’s support system inside the show and they also had a lot of fun together. Even after coming out of the show, they have remained good friends. 

A few days back the actor had made the announcement that he is composing a song for his good friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He had also shared the first look of the song on his social media. He revealed that the music video is dedicated to people close to his heart. He also said that song lyrics are written by Rakhi Sawant and his friend Aly Goni. It is composed and sung by  Rahul Vaidya. 

The song is due to release today and the singer had also released its teaser few days back, which has made his fans excited for the release. Rahul Vaidya is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. At present, he is in Cape Town for the shoot of the show along with other contestants.

Also read- KKK 11: Rahul Vaidya’s swag in orange outfit breaks the internet; Disha Parmar calls him ‘Hawtiee’

Credits :Tellychakkar.com

