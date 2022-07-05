KKK12 POLL RESULTS: Here’s what audience has to say about Erika Packard’s elimination from Rohit Shetty’s show

The first episode of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was aired last weekend. The show was a hit among the fans and the stunts were quite thrilling. There is an interesting mix of contestants for the season including Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, and Faisal Shaikh, among others. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and the contestants were seen giving their best in the stunts. In the previous Erica Packard became the first contestant to be eliminated from the season.

We conducted a poll for the audience, to determine their take on the elimination of the model in the first episode itself. The poll results have been declared and its quite a one-sided decision by the audience. We had asked in the poll, ‘Do you think Erika Packard should be given a second chance in the show?’. As per the vote percentage, 64 percent of people have gone against Erica’s comeback in the show, while 36 percent of the fans want her to get a second chance.

See here-

Erica Packard was pitted against Nishant Bhat for her very first stunt. Nishant performed the stunt like a pro and emerged as the winner. Erika made sure to show her power-packed side and gave a tough fight to Nishant. However, she ended up getting 'fear fanda' and later fought against Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia and lost. For the elimination task, Erica has to compete with Jannat Zubair and Aneri Vajani. She failed to finish it and got eliminated.

Erika Packard is an Indian model and social media influencer. She is the daughter of the yesteryear Bollywood villain Gavin Packard. She was in the news for dating Shraddha Kapoor's brother, Siddhanth Kapoor for almost a decade.

