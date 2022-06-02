KK's demise: Rahul Vaidya on late singer: You would never see him at party; These things never mattered to him

Singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away on Tuesday, May 31, hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata. The untimely death of the legendary singer at 53 has left everyone in a state of shock. Singer Rahul Vaidya is also taken aback by this news and is unable to fathom KK's demise. In an interview with ETimes, the Bigg Boss 14 fame recalled that he met KK numerous times during concerts in Goa, Thailand and several other places. Rahul shared that he heard his songs on loop during his college days.

Rahul Vaidya: Had the good fortune of performing with KK

Rahul Vaidya shared that he had the good "fortune" of performing with KK and recalled that he met him 4-5 years ago. He called KK an "excellent" singer and said that he was a "favourite" among the college and corporate crowd. "People who saw him perform last night must have been shocked to know that he passed away a few hours later," said Rahul Vaidya. Sharing further about how KK led a non-glamorous and simple life, Rahul stated that the late singer never attended parties, or gave interviews because these things never mattered to him. As an artist, he let his work speak.

Rahul Vaidya shares how KK struck a balance between his professional and personal life

Talking about how KK balanced his professional and personal life, Rahul said, "This is what I had heard from someone... that he was supposed to sing Bheege Hoth Tere, but at that time, he had planned to go to Lonavala with his family. So he let go of the opportunity. This shows the kind of balance he used to have in his personal and professional life. The kind of person he was, one could see through his singing... calm and effortless."

Rahul Vaidya's series of tweets after KK's sudden demise

After learning about KK's demise, Rahul Vaidya tweeted about this unfortunate event and expressed his disbelief. He wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir. (sic)" He shared a series of tweets in which he mentioned that KK never smoked or drank and led a very healthy lifestyle. Rahul also wrote about how the music directors would ask him to learn from KK's style of singing.

