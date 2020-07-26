Kkusum fame Rucha Gujarathi and her husband Vishal Jaiswal become proud parents of a baby girl

Actress Rucha Gujarathi, who was last seen in &TV's Gangaa and her husband Vishal Jaiswal have been blessed with a baby girl. Read on to know more.

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Kkusum fame Rucha Gujarathi and her husband Vishal Jaiswal. The duo has finally welcomed their first child, and its a baby girl. Yes, Ruch and Vishal have been blessed with a baby girl. The actress's hubby Vishal gave this happy news with everyone through his social media handle and confirmed that they have welcomed a girl child. A report in a leading entertainment portal states that with all safety, Rucha has become a mother of a little girl. Both the mother and newborn are in good health.

As soon as, Vishal shared this good news, fans have been bombarding them with love, blessings, and wishes on the arrival of their little bundle of joy. On July 3, the beautiful actress had shared a monochrome picture of herself, flaunting her baby bump, wherein she expressed her feelings of embracing motherhood. Rucha had mentioned that some people find being pregnant easy, but for her, it is hard. Though it is an incredible journey, it challenges an expecting mother in ways she never thought would be possible.

Take a look at Rucha's post here:

Rucha had tied the knot with Vishal on December 12, 2016, in a private ceremony. Their wedding was followed by a grand reception attended by the whos-who of the Indian Television world. This is the duo's first child, and their happiness is evident from their social media posts. The actress's Instagram handle is flooded with loving posts, sharing glimpses of her new life and journey.

On the work front, shot to fame with her negative role in Kkusum. She was last in &TV's 'Gangaa' in the year 2016. Heartiest congratulations to Rucha and Vishal for their new phase of life!

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Rucha Gujarathi ties the knot with long-time beau Vishal in a close-knit ceremony

Share your comment ×