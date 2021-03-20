Koffee With Karan to Satyameva Jayate: 5 most loved talk shows on Indian television

Several talk shows are released every year but only a few mark their presence with an engaging host and unique concepts. Here are 5 popular talk shows on Indian television.

The talk shows have always been an innate part of Indian television screens. Over the years, numerous chat shows have been created on multiple topics and various styles. While many of these shows became immensely popular, some vanished in thin air. We present to you 5 most popular talks shows of India that enamoured the audience:

Koffee With Karan- The show was an instant hit because of its charismatic host-filmmaker . It first aired in 2004, and went on to become one of the longest-running and most watched celebrity talk shows in India. It has also been mired into controversy numerous times.

Movers and Shakers- The host of the show was actor Shekhar Suman. The show was popular for the comic timing of the host and celebrities opening up about their lives. It had begun in 1997 and it is remembered for Shekhar Suman and the live band in the show.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai- The host of the show, late Farooq Sheikh was loved for his personality and style of hosting the show. The show's main take away was to know about the life journey of celebrities, which offered the audience an insight into the struggles of celebrities. The audience liked his way of interviewing guests and the deep research on the life and journey of the guests.

Satyameva Jayate- It is one of a kind and first reality life-based talk show hosted by perfectionist . The show gained popularity for its take on the real issues bugging modern India. It included numerous topics like dowry, rape, child abuse, medical malpractices and others. It became popular as it offered some solution and guidance for handling the problems.

The Kapil Sharma Show- This is an entertainment talk show hosted by actor and comedian Kapil Sharma. It is one of the most popular TV shows that the audience loved to watch. The format of the show allows the audiences to interact with the celebrities. The cast also entertained the guest with the skits.

