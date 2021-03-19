Komolika to Sajjan Singh: 5 iconic and highly appreciated villain characters on TV

The villains play a very important role in TV shows and sometimes their excellent acting leads to iconic performances and fame. Here we bring you, 5 iconic villains, on Indian television.

The Indian TV serials become popular due to their unique plots and excellent acting of the TV actors. Sometimes along with the lead actors, the negative shade roles also gain the attention of the audience with their excellent acting. The villains of the Indian TV shows become iconic with their evil planning, bad intentions, and unique personalities. Provided below are some of the most iconic TV screen villains, who we love to hate-

Ammaji in Na Aana Is Des Laado- A popular TV show revolved around a family in a village. It brought forth the evils of female infanticide and gender discrimination in rural India. The role of Amma Ji was played by Meghna Malik, who was a woman who followed old traditions and considered a girl child as a burden.

Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay- It is one of the most popular villain roles in Indian television. The role was played by Urvashi Dholakia. Her dialogue delivery, her elaborate bindis, her stylish dressing up, and her evil plotting were immensely popular among the masses.

Viraj Dobriyal in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?- The role was excellently essayed by the actor Karanveer Bohra. He portrayed the role of an abusive husband who was a mentally sick person and tortures his wife Jhanvi. His excellent performance became the highlight of the show.

Tapasya in Uttaran- The role was played by popular actress Rashmi Desai. She played the headstrong and jealous character, whose stubborn nature ruins her friend’s life.

Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya- The role way played by Anupam Shyam and it is one of the most appreciated villains on TV. He played the role of a don who abused his wife and imposed his rules in his home. He also tortured his daughters-in-law and plotted against his family members.

