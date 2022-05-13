Kratika Sengar Dheer & Nikitin Dheer reveal the name of their baby girl with a sweet post

Popular Telly world couple Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer were blessed with a baby girl on 12th May. The couple is on cloud nine with the arrival of their bundle of joy. The duo has entered the parenthood phase for the very first time and they are enjoying every moment of it. Within a few hours of the birth of their little one, the couple shared the news on social media and also revealed the name of the daughter.

Kratika and Nikitin took to their social media handles to share the good news and announce their princess’ name. They shared a cute post to announce a new start of their lives. The couple posted a picture of a rainbow with a text that read, “And so the adventure begins. We welcome our baby girl. Devika Dheer 12/05/2022”.

As she announced her daughter’s name, Kratika expressed her feelings about the arrival of the cute munchkin into her life. She wrote in the captions, “We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter! -Dheers #harharmahadev”

See the post here-

Congratulatory notes and best wishes dropped in for the couple from all over the industry. Several celebrities including Shrenu Parikh, Anjum Fakih, and Smriti Khanna among others sent their heartfelt messages to Kratika and Nikitin. Smriti Khanna wrote, “OMG was waiting for this news since long! Congratulations to the whole family”, Anjum Fakih wrote, “Be blessed y’all”, Nidhi Uttam wrote, “Congratulation to the new parents welcome baby Devika loads of love from Nidhi Maasi”.

On the work front, Kratika Sengar was last seen on TV in Choti Sardarni. Nikitin Dheer was last seen in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. He also worked in Sooryavanshi and Shershaah.



