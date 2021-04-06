Kratika Sengar to leave Choti Sarrdaarni as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gears up for her re entry in the show

Kratika Sengar, who recently joined the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni, will be taking an exit from the show soon as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is returning to the show with her health intact.

Kratika Sengar had recently joined the cast of the superhit show Choti Sarrdaarni when the show’s lead Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got unwell. Producers opted for Kratika because they did not want the TRP to go down after Nimrit temporarily exited from the show. In other news, Nimrit has finally recovered from her condition and she might be joining the cast of Choti Sarrdaarni soon on Television. It also means that Kratika would be exiting from the show after her short yet successful run in the program.

In a chat with Times of India, Kratika was asked about Nimrit returning to the show and her reaction was, “Yes, I, too, have heard that Nimrit is returning to Choti Sarrdaarni. I joined this show because she was unwell and had to take a break. I am very happy to know that she is coming back soon.” Kratika also mentioned that the show eventually belongs to Nimrit because she plays the titular character and that she is needed to headline the cast. Though Kratika does not have a clear idea of when Nimrit will be joining the shoot back.

Further adding to her comments, Kratika mentioned that the producers of the show have planned something special for her and that the new storyline will be revealed in its own time. Kratika intended to say that she has been against the idea of taking the lead actress out of a successfully running show and she always knew that she got into the show for an extended cameo. Kratika said that “One of the many reasons that prompted me to take up the show was producer Rajesh Ram Singh.” Kratika had been directed by Rajesh in the past during one of her early shows. Kratika will certainly be leaving the show but the construction of the storyline around Nimrit’s return is yet to be seen.

