Kratika Sengar says ‘hearing bad news’ amid COVID 19 pandemic is taking a toll on her mental health

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Television actress Kratika Sengar opened up about the challenges she faces during the shoot. Take a look.

The recent spike in Coronavirus cases in India has created havoc in the country. Thousands of patients battling the Covid-19 virus are awaiting adequate health care facilities. As a result, the medical sector is overburdened and there’s the unavailability of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. Several Bollywood celebrities have offered a helping hand by using their social media platforms to reach out to people in need in these trying times. Television actress Kratika Sengar has opened up about dealing with mental health concerns amid the pandemic.

The actress, who has been a part of shows such as Jhansi Ki Rani and Kasam, talked about how staying away from her family during the pandemic was difficult for her. She told Hindustan Times, “This year is more difficult. Last year, we were just scared of Covid and because of that we were all following rules, locked up inside our houses.” She also said that she has been praying for peoples’ safety amid the crisis and added that this year the situation is a lot worse. “I’m hearing bad news from everywhere, it’s taking a toll on my mental health,” she said.

Sengar also spoke about the professional challenges she faces during the pandemic. “The experience of shooting wasn’t very nice, as there was always this fear that anybody could be carrying the virus,” she said. The actress explained that while working actors can’t wear their mouth masks, which adds to the anxiety of contracting the virus. “There were a lot of risks involved,” she concluded.

Credits :Hindustan Times

