Kratika Sengar shares an adorable selfie with husband Nikitin Dheer; Fans dub them 'beautiful couple'

Kratika Sengar is a known television actress. She tied the knot with popular actor Nikitin Dheer in 2014. The couple is one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment sector and is immensely loved by their fans. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, share a sneak peek into their life. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Kratika shared an adorable selfie with her main man and we can't keep calm!

In the photo, Kratika and Nikitin looked lovely together. They can be seen dressed up in comfy and casual attires. While sharing the photo, the actress put a heart and evil eyes emoticons. As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. They also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Several of them also dubbed Kratika and Nikitin "beautiful couple".

Check Kratika's post here:

On the personal front, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer had an arranged marriage on September 3, 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father Pankaj Dheer. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on 12th May 2022 and are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood. Within a few hours of the birth of their little one, the couple shared the news on social media and also revealed the name of the daughter 'Devika Dheer'.

On the professional front, Kratika Sengar was a part of popular shows like Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah, Choti Sardarni, and Jhansi Ki Rani. While talking about Nikitin Dheer, he was last seen in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. He also worked in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Kratika Sengar talks about normalising breastfeeding; Says 'Its empowering, normal & best for my little one'