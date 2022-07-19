Kratika Sengar talks about normalising breastfeeding; Says 'Its empowering, normal & best for my little one'

Kratika Sengar is one of the well-renowned actresses in the Telly world and featured in numerous shows. She tied the knot with popular actor Nikitin Dheer in 2014. The couple is one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment sector and is immensely loved by their fans. Kratika and Nikitin were blessed with a baby girl on 12th May 2022 and are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood. Within a few hours of the birth of their little one, the couple shared the news on social media and also revealed the name of the daughter 'Devika Dheer'.

Kratika and Nikitin are enjoying every moment with their little one and often give a glimpse of their special time with their daughter. Today, Kratika shared a beautiful picture with her daughter Devika as she breastfeeds her. In the caption of this post, the actress talks about normalising breastfeeding and writes, "There is nothing better than time spent nourishing my baby. It is a deeply personal journey and not all days have been pleasant but i would not trade it for the world. Its empowering,its normal and its best for my little one". Numerous fans and her colleagues have showered their love on this post.

On the personal front, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer had an arranged marriage on September 3, 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father.

On the professional front, Kratika Sengar was a part of popular shows like Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah, Choti Sardarni, and Jhansi Ki Rani. Nikitin Dheer was last seen in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. He also worked in Sooryavanshi and Shershaah.

Also Read: Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar share a glimpse of their monochrome maternity photoshoot; PHOTOS