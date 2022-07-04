Kratika Sengar thanks her baby for making her birthday the ‘most special one’ in a heartwarming post; PIC

Popular actress and new mom, Kratika Sengar rang on her birthday on July 4. Jhansi Ki Rani fame embraced motherhood for the first time this year. Couple Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer were blessed with a baby girl on 12th May. Within a few hours of the birth of their little one, the couple shared the news on social media and also revealed the name of the daughter. On the special day of her birthday, she shared an adorable picture with her baby girl.

In the post shared by Punar Vivah actress, she is seen hugging and kissing her baby daughter as she holds her in her hands. She shared in the captions, “Thankyou for making this birthday my most special one.. My little one #hbdmommy #harharmahadev.”

See the post here-

Numerous friends and fans of the actress wished her in the comment section. Anuradha Khurana wrote, “Awwww Happy Birthday mommy”, Richa Sharma wrote, “Ahhaaaa so sweet nazar na lage and happy birthday darling”, Nidhi Uttam wrote, “This is so precious happy bday dear new mommie”, Nia Sharma wrote, “Cutest and Happiest budddayyyyyyyy mummy.” Many others including Anita Hassanandani, Kushal Tandon, Pranita Pandit, Nakuul Mehta, and many others send her birthday wishes.

The couple had earlier shared some beautiful maternity shoot pictures on social media in which Kritika had a bright to-be-mother glow on her face.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer had an arranged marriage on September 3, 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father.

Kratika was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni and Nikitin in Antim: The Final Truth. He was also a part of Akshay Kumar’s superhit film Sooryavanshi.

