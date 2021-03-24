Krishna Mukherjee on Kuch Toh Hai going off air within in 2 months: We deserved more time to make a connect

As Kuch Toh Hai is going off air this month its lead actress Krishna Mukherjee has opened up on the shows end. Here’s what the actress has to say.

It hasn’t been long when the makers of Naagin franchise had come up with the spin off of the show as Kuch Toh Hai starring Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in the lead. While the show had started with a bang, it failed to meet the expectations and is going off air within two months of its premiere, the cast is, undoubtedly, heartbroken with this news. Recently, Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the female lead in the show, has opened up on Kuch Toh Hai going off air and called it a premature decision.

During her recent conversation with Times of India, Krishna said that give the new cast and new storyline, they did need some time to connect with the audience. “Our show started on February 7 and I feel it was too premature to take it off air in just one and a half months. It was important that the characters establish a connect with the audience and then if the story didn’t click, they could have taken a decision. It was a new cast and we all deserved a little more time to make a connect,” she added.

The diva also believed that the audience is still not ready for a change and are still willing to watch saas bahu series. Krishna also stated that Naagin makers decided to do something different with the Kuch Toh Hai and came up with the concept of vampires and wolves. “But viewers did not warm up to it. I feel people still want to watch saas-bahu sagas on television and even if shows come up with slightly different scripts, the saas-bahu angle is predominantly a part of every show,” she emphasised.

