Kriti Sanon meets Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain while promoting Bachchhan Paandey in the city; PICS

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading actresses in the television sector. The actress became highly popular with her show Pavitra Rishta and has also been a part of movies including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. Ankita got married to Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple recently met with actress Kriti Sanon, while she was promoting her upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey.

In the pictures, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as she sported a beautiful saree in blue and white shade. She was seen at the promotion of her upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey, featuring her, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and others. At the venue, the newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also spotted. Ankita donned a printed, wine-coloured top and palazzo set, while Vicky sported a casual look. She was delighted to meet Kriti Sanon and the duo hugged. Kriti also shook hands with Vicky Jain.

See photos here-

Bachchhan Paandey is an upcoming action-comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. The movie is due to be released on 18th March.

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the web series version of her popular show Pavitra Rishta, starring her and Shaheer Sheikh. They got lots of appreciation for their natural acting skills and their fabulous on-screen chemistry. Ankita Lokhande is married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain, and they are presently seen on the popular TV reality show Smart Jodi.



Also read- Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain has the perfect gift for her for Women’s Day; Check it out