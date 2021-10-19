Kriti Sanon soaks in the moment as she shakes a leg with ‘dance partner’ Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been a massive hit among viewers. The show is not only full of trivia and knowledge, but is also entertaining and exciting. The Shaandaar Shukravaar episodes add to this, as every weekend, celebrities grace the hot seat, and play the game to win money for varied social causes that they believe in. This Friday, viewers will witness Hum Do Hamare Do actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon take the quiz. A few moments back, Kriti took to Instagram, and shared a special moment where she is seen dancing with Big B.

On Tuesday evening, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the picture, Kriti is seen dancing having a special moment with the legendary Big B, as the two dance together. Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote a sweet caption talking about the sweet experience. The caption read, “And my day was made!! Couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner @amitabhbachchan P.S. From watching KBC as a kid to coming on the show and dancing with the man himself— can I take a moment to soak this journey in!”

Have a look at Kriti’s post:

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan had shared the same picture on his Instagram profile. He said that ballroom dancing with Kriti reminded him of his college and Calcutta days. His caption read, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..”

Kriti and Rajkummar will be promoting their upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do this weekend on KBC 13.