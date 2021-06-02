Kritika Kamra debunks engagement rumours with Uday Singh Gauri; Speaks on her equation with ex Karan Kundrra

In a recent interview, Television actress Kritika Kamra opened up about her personal and professional life. Check out the details.

In the last few weeks, there had been a lot of speculation about Television actress Kritika Kamra’s engagement. In a chat with ETimes, the actress opened up about her personal and professional life. During the interview, she debunked the rumours about being engaged to anyone and said ‘I don’t know where this is coming from’. Amid the interaction, she spoke about her equation with her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The actress was also asked if she was in a relationship with Uday Singh Gauri.

Kritika gave an interesting response to the question, saying everyone is isolated amid the pandemic and that she is currently in her house in Mumbai all by herself. The actress was asked if she was in a relationship with anyone. To this, Kritika said that there isn’t anything about her personal life she finds the need to reveal and assured that if there was something, she’d share it. Speaking about ‘being single’, the actress did not give a concrete answer. She laughed and said, “Maybe, maybe not... I don’t know.”

Kritika shared that Karan and she aren’t actively in touch. She said they have mutual respect for each other. “I wish him well, he wishes me well wherever he is,” she added. She recalled a live interaction they both did last year, explaining that amid the Covid-19 lockdown, everyone was doing live streams. The actress further added that they happened to do this impromptu chat randomly, since fans of their show; Kitni Mohabbat Hai wanted to see them.

