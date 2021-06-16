Krushna Abhishek announces the return of The Kapil Sharma Show; Shares selfie with Bharti Singh & Kiku Sharda

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Krushna Abhishek shares news of the comeback of the show as he shares pictures from their first creative meeting.

The comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular entertainment shows. The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma and along with him a team of actors perform short skits to entertain the guests of the show. Over the year numerous celebrities have graced the sets of the show. One of the cast members Krushna Abhishek has revealed the news of them resuming the shoot of the show very soon.

Krushna Abhishek posted a selfie with his team members Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda. He shared in the picture it was from the first creative meeting of the upcoming season of the show. He shared in the caption, “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda”.

See post here:

Actors Krushna, Archana Puran Singh and others often share their BTS moments from the show as they miss being on the show. As per reports, the show will go on-air in the next one or two months. The new season of the show will have a new format, which was announced by Kapil Sharma.

The show had been on a break owing to the lockdown situation and now there are talks about the resuming of the shoot along with social distancing protocols. Kapil Sharma had taken a break from the show as he had become a father the second time and to spend time with his family.

Credits :Times of India

