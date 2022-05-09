Krushna Abhishek becomes emotional on Maniesh Paul’s podcast; Says he love & misses his Govinda mama

Krushna Abhishek is among the most popular actors and star entertainers in the telly industry. He is an essential part of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which he dons several characters for entertaining the audience and the celebs gracing the show. Apart from the show, he has been part of numerous other comic shows. Krushna Abhishek is the nephew of the Bollywood star Govinda, but things have been sour between them for past some duration. In the recent interview with Maniesh Paul, Krushna Abhishek was seen getting emotional as he shared that his statements are twisted by media and he really missed his uncle Govinda.

In the video clip of Maniesh Paul’s podcast, he asked Krushna about the talks of a feud between him and Govinda, as well as the reason behind it. Krushna replied, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media.” Maniesh Paul affirms that it will not be the case in his show. Krushna further shared, “Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media.” He became emotional as he added, “The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

See the video here-

During one of his interviews last year, Krushna had apologised to Govinda after skipping yet another The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle.

