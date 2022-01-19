Krushna Abhishek buys a luxurious car; Cousin Arti Singh says ‘You deserve every bit coz you work so hard’

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek is seen in the show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has recently bought a brand-new luxurious car. He had posted a picture of it on social media. Cousin Arti Singh expressed her happiness and pride about his major achievement. His wife Kashmera Shah also commented on the post.

Arti Singh shared a series of photos of herself and Krushna Abhishek with the luxurious car in the background. Arti captioned the post: "So so proud of you . Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car . I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30”.

Kashmera Shah felt missed out and commented, "It’s mine too." To which, Arti responded sweetly, "@kashmera1 obvvvvvvvvioouslyyy u are his lucky charm." Krushna had the sweetest response to how wife's comment that read: "It's not mine it's urs".

See the post:

Arti shares a great bond with Krushna, cousin Ragini Khanna and often shares pictures with them. The actress has been seen in shows like 'Waaris' and 'Parichay'.

Krushna Abhishek is seen portraying a myriad of roles in the entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show. In the upcoming episode of the show, he will be seen dressed as Sapna and flirting with cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. He will also be making them dance on popular dance tracks.



