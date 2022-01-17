Krushna Abhishek calls uncle Govinda ‘Bade Miyan’; Hopes to solve ongoing feud

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s family rift has not settled till now. Both families are not on talking terms for the last three years. However, Krushna has, a number of times, mentioned that he wants to end this feud. Recently on Sunday, actress Raveena Tandon had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest. Well, during the episode, Krushna mentioned the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which the actress was starred opposite Govinda. The film was a super hit.

Krushna said he enjoyed watching the film and mentioned, “Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (little sir is big sir for me).” He further added, “Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi.” To note, last year, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja had visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. But Krushna skipped the episode. On this, his aunty Sunita said that she doesn’t ever want to see her nephew’s face again.

Krushna had later opened on this and said, “I love my mama and Mami and want them to forgive me. I’ve tried many times but they are not accepting my apology. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan. The film starred Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Satish Kaushik.

