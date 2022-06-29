Krushna Abhishek dances to Govinda's song in party van; Kapil Sharma calls it a 'treat'

Krushna Abhishek loves to dance and he has shown his dance skills several times on The Kapil Sharma Show. Even when disguised as a woman, Krushna never leaves a chance to put his dancing shoes on. The comedian-actor has acted in various films but he became a household name after portraying the role 'Sapna' in Kapil's show. His mimicry as Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff is loved by many, and even in one of the videos posted by Kapil from their Vancouver show, he was seen in Dharmendra's get-up from the film, Dharam Veer (1977).

Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur are all set for their next show in Toronto. After their show, the crew partied over good food and music. Krushna Abhishek became the centre of attraction as he danced to his maternal uncle and Bollywood actor Govinda's song 'Chalo Ishq Ladaayein Sanam.' His moves are worth-watching and Kapil couldn't get enough of them. He recorded Krushna's dance and posted them on his Instagram story with the caption, "It's always a treat watching you dancing bro @krushna30" with a heart emoji.

Krushna Abhishek has lost a tremendous amount of weight and looked the fittest in a white t-shirt and distressed white denim. The crew couldn't stop cheering for him and enjoyed the dance. Kapil also gave a glimpse of his first show from the tour on Instagram and captioned, "Next stop #toronto #kslive #kslive2022 #seeyousoon (sic)"

In another post, Kapil addressed a sea of people and he joked how they are all eager to listen to him and have even purchased tickets to do so whereas his wife Ginni Chatrath doesn't listen to him at all. Kapil teased his wife but also covered his face after doing so and in his post, he apologised to Ginni.

Apart from that, Kapil even paid a tribute to late singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK at the show.

