Krushna Abhishek dismisses rumours of rift with Kapil Sharma post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and highly popular shows in the telly industry, which has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. The show has a massive fan following owing to the celebs gracing the show every week and the on-dot comic content by ace comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others. The exit of Krushna Abhishek from the upcoming season of the show has come as a massive disappointment for his fans. There have been rumours of his rift with Kapil Sharma, which may have led to this decision. Krushna recently spoke to paps about his exit from the show and more.

Krushna Abhishek was yesterday spotted in the city with his wife Kashmera Shah, as they brought the Ganpati Bappa idol to their home. The paps asked Krushna about his absence in the upcoming show and if there are issues between him and Kapil Sharma. Krushna replied that there are no issues between them. He revealed that Kapil and he are going to Australia together and they are on good terms. He also shared that The Kapil Sharma Show is his show also and he will be back soon.

See video here-CLICK

As per Pinkvilla sources, “The new season of The Kapil Sharma show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date,”

When Pinkvilla reached out to Krushna Abhishek he confirmed the news stating, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

The new comedians, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski, who have joined the show, will be seen in different roles, ranging from Kappu's brother-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law to his friend Chandan's wife Maski. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’, Sundarda is Kappu's father in law and Gharchoddas is ustaad ji in the show.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek not part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season, confirms saying ‘Agreement issues’