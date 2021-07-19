Krushna Abhishek drops VIDEO of the most awaited The Kapil Sharma Show; Says 'Gang is coming back with a bang'

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make its comeback with a new season. The video of the cast has been released but Sumona Chakravarti is missing.

The most awaited show of television The Kapil Sharma Show is returning. The comedy show was in news for a long time. There were reports that the delay in the show is because of the salaries issue. But there was no official confirmation on this. However, now a video has been released which rests all the speculation. Though the date is not mentioned, the clip shows the cast who will be part of this season.

Krushna Abhishek has shared the video on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “THE GANG IS COMING BACK WITH A BANG was our first day yest of promo shoot. what a lovely day with all ab intezaar ki ghadiyan jald khatam hone waali hain aur yeh toli aapko phir see hasane waali hai.” In the video, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and others can be seen. But one face that is missing is Sumona Chakravarti.

Fans showered love on the video. Meanwhile, the new reports claim that the show is all set to make a comeback on 21st August. But an official statement is awaited.



Kapil Sharma had announced that the team was looking for new writers. “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment,” he had tweeted. Kapil Sharma welcomed his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath and named him Trishaan. He took a break as he wanted to be with his wife.

