Krushna Abhishek on his equation with mama Govinda: He has been and will always be my Hero No 1

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and actor Govinda have been in the limelight due to their family squabbles. In a recent interview, Krushna opened up on his equation with mama Govinda and said that he still considers him as his Hero No 1. With hope, he even said that they would be back together.

Speaking with Indian Express, Krushna said, “These things keep happening in family, and I am sure it will all be sorted out soon.”

He further added that for him, Govinda has been and will always be his Hero No 1. Krushna says he has been an inspiration to him since childhood and nobody is better than Govinda. Krushna hopes to see Govinda back on sets and says he prays to God that his mama does a lot more good films and gets back to the superstardom that he enjoyed.

Recently several claims surfaced online that the families disputes are just to be in the public eye. Denying the same, Krushna said, “Why will I need publicity like this? I don’t need this. And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control. I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family.”

