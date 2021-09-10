Krushna Abhishek hopes to resolve issues with mama Govinda on Ganesh Chaturthi; Says ‘There’s love between us’

Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda’s tiff has been making the rounds for years now. And while the mama-bhanja (uncle-nephew) duo continues to be at loggerheads, their tiff once again made the headlines after Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja addressed the issue in a recent interview and stated that she doesn’t want to see Krushna’s face ever in life. She said, “He keeps saying, ‘Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”

And while Sunita’s statement is making the headlines, when Krushna was quizzed about it, the actor turned comedian wished to resolve differences with his uncle. The actor made this statement while he was clicked while taking home Lord Ganesha’s idol on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking about it, The Kapil Sharma Show actor stated, “Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu. (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us)”.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s wife Sunita had dismissed the possibilities of any reconciliation between the two families. “Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge. We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” Sunita was quoted saying.

